Former UH football player, NFL cornerback DJ Hayden killed in crash: What to know about his sports legacy

HOUSTON – Three former University of Houston football players were killed in a crash in downtown Houston early Saturday morning.

Among those who died was former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden. He was 33-years-old.

Hayden was a native of Missouri City and graduated from Elkins High School.

Hayden was a first round draft pick for the Oakland Raiders during the 2013 NFL Draft.

He played for a total of nine years in the NFL, not only for the Raiders, but also for the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hayden finished his career with 328 tackles, four interceptions, one touchdown, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries with 46 pass deflections.

In 2012, Hayden suffered a near-death tear to a major vein by his heart after a collision between him and his teammate during practice at the University of Houston. Hayden underwent emergency surgery and survived the injury.

Hayden had recently become a defensive back coach at Houston’s Second Baptist School. The head coach said this was his first year with the program.

The now Las Vegas Raiders posted a statement expressing their condolences after the crash.

“D.J.’s courage, perseverance, and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him,” the team wrote in the statement. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.’s loved ones at this time.”