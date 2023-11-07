Here is a list of freebies and deals you can get on Election Day

Krispy Kreme brings iconic flavors of the season to a new collection, available beginning Nov. 6 (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON – Election Day is finally here.

Several businesses typically offer free items and deals on this day. See our list below for some freebies you can take advantage of.

Krispy Kreme

You can get a free fall donut at Krispy Kreme with any purchase. If you place your order online, make sure to use the promo code free treat.

Related: Voting guide 101: What voters need to know for the Nov. 7 Texas General Elections

Dave & Buster’s

You can visit the arcade after stopping by at the polls. Games will be half off all day.

McAlister’s Deli

There is a buy one sandwich, get one for free at McAlister’s Deli today through Nov. 9. You need to be a rewards member to use this deal.

Southwest Houston Fall Fair

Alief Votes organized a fair with free food, music, and other events at the Chinese Civic Center at 5905 Sovereign Drive in Houston. The event runs from 3-6 p.m.

Related: Where can you vote on Election Day?