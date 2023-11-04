Where can you vote on Election Day?

Voters leave the Old Blanco Courthouse after casting their ballots, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, in Blanco, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – You know Election Day is Tuesday, but do you know where to vote?

In most of our local counties, the answer to that question is now pretty easy.

More than 90 of the 254 counties in Texas currently have permission from the Secretary of State’s Office to use county-wide polling places on Election Day.

KPRC 2 called several counties and learned that most of them fall into that category.

Harris County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Brazoria County and Chambers County will have vote centers on Election Day. This means voters in those counties can go to any vote center in their county.

Montgomery County does not have vote centers. When we called the Montgomery County Elections Administrator’s Office, they confirmed that voters there must vote at their precinct assigned to them. Lubbock County was the first to use vote centers in 2006. However, the Countywide Polling Place Program has only been used in Harris County and our surrounding counties for the last few years.

Click here to see the full list of Texas counties that have vote centers.

Election Day is Nov. 7. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

