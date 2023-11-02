Decision 2023: What to expect at the polls

With early voting in full swing this week and the Nov. 7 election just under a week away, KPRC 2 takes you behind the scenes to show Houstonians what to expect when they hit the polls and cast their vote.

Over 123,000 people in Harris County have already voted early.

As Houstonians and Harris County residents enter the polls, the election starts with the voting machine.

KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas had a first look of the voting machines and the process from start to finish.

Once the ballot is cast, they’re safely and securely transported to one of six sites, including the Harris County Elections Command Center at NRG Arena.

“The cameras are running 24 hours a day 7 days a week those cameras never stop running the live feed of is on our HarrisVotes website. And so that camera is observing everything that’s going on here and at our command center,” said Teneshia Hudspeth, Harris County Clerk.

Hudspeth added that wait times and polling locations are found at HarrisVotes.com