Brenham man sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint in garage of Spring home

SPRING, Texas – A Brenham man who held a mother at gunpoint in the garage of her Spring home while demanding her to perform sexual acts on him was sentenced to 20 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.

Jeremy Kejuan Wright, 21, pleaded guilty Friday to six crimes, including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Ogg said Wright agreed to a sentence of 20 years in prison for each crime. Those sentences will run concurrently. He cannot appeal any of the convictions or the prison sentences according to the terms of the agreement, according to the DA’s office.

“This kind of random assault is everyone’s nightmare, and we are glad we were able to get justice for this family,” Ogg said. “Even after he spends 20 years behind bars, he will have to deal with the consequences of what he did for the rest of his life.”

Investigators said on April 25, Wright, who did not have a criminal record, walked into the open garage of the home in the 23600 block of Blodgett Peak Trail with a pistol at around 6:30 a.m.

“Wright demanded money and sexual acts from the mother who lived there as she was loading up her vehicle for work,” a news release from the DA’s office stated. “One of the woman’s teenage children called 911 for help.”

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said they arrived within three minutes of the call and evacuated the children from the home first, then arrested Wright, who was still in the garage holding the mother at gunpoint.

Assistant District Attorney Savana Hooper, who is assigned to the DA’s Adult Sex Crimes Division, prosecuted the case.

“This was a good result because it means the victim and her children will not have to testify and re-live what happened,” Hooper said. “It also means the case is final, and it ensures that he will be behind bars for a long time—and when he gets out, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.”

Wright must serve at least half of the prison sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.