14-year-old says mother is being held at gunpoint near Spring; suspect possibly barricaded inside

SPRING, Texas – A standoff is underway after reports of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in a home near Spring, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

A 14-year-old girl called Precinct 4 constable deputies to let authorities know her mother is being held against her will in the 23600 block of Blodgett Peak Trail.

UPDATE: Constables on scene and trying to evacuate the children out of the home. The suspect may be barricaded. https://t.co/z2C6MoA4EC — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 25, 2023

Constable deputies are at the scene and trying to evacuate children from the home.

The suspect may be barricaded inside the home, authorities said.

No additional information is available at this time.