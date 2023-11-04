‘It’s inflation’: Houston area nonprofits struggling ahead of Thanksgiving due to rising food costs

HOUSTON – A trip to the grocery store has become more expensive for everyone. Even nonprofits like Families Helping Families are struggling to provide food to those in need due to rising costs.

“My organization goes out and tries to gather as much money as we can, and we take all of those funds to purchase groceries for the families in need,” said Quincy Collins, founder of Families Helping Families.

Last Friday night, he made a special delivery to a local hotel with assistance from Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Daryl Smith. The extra support came just in time for Jennifer Sherman. She takes care of her three grandchildren, and they recently lost their house.

“Oh, we had a big house, so I got a little bit behind,” said Sherman. They’ve been living in their cramped hotel room for a month, and it costs about $500 a week.

Sherman reached out to multiple charities for help, but she says she hasn’t received any assistance.

“None of them have funds,” she said.

Despite partnerships like the collaboration with Constable Smith, Families Helping Families has also struggled to fully meet the needs of people in situations like Jennifer’s. Collins has a goal this holiday season to give 55 tons of food to 1,500 families in the Houston area. He says the organization is $75,000 short.

“It’s inflation, you know the cost of groceries has gone up, and then you see a lot of people who are losing their jobs and are unable to take care of their families,” said Collins.

In the face of great need, the organization has no plans to give up; they’re counting on more people to step up and help their neighbors.

“The least that we can do is provide them groceries for that week. It’s one less thing that they have to worry about,” said Collins.

This year, Collins says his organization is assisting families who, in the past, were donating to help others. He says $100 can feed a family for the week of Thanksgiving.

