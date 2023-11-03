Fleming MS celebrates students’ academic improvements using NES model with ‘Viking of the Week’ program

Fleming Middle School is on Houston's northside and is one of the campuses picked to implement new education system.

HOUSTON – Once a week, Fleming Middle School celebrates ‘Viking of the Week,’ a program that recognizes students based on criteria such as character development and academic improvement. Those students are greeted every Monday before lunch with cheers and recognition for their dedication and effort.

Tamara Allen, the assistant principal, explained that it’s recognition that many students never get outside of the building.

“It’s an opportunity to highlight students and boost their self-esteem. It wouldn’t be possible without the teachers’ support,” she said.

Zaid Siddiqui, the sixth-grade Art of Thinking Teacher, acknowledged the challenges of teaching in the New Education System, while also adding that he believes the administration is providing a lot of support.

“This model is brand new to all of us. So, it’s challenging, but the district is doing everything that it can. The administration at Fleming is doing everything that it can to set us all up, and I think they have. And, obviously, for our students, it is rigorous. Some of our kids come in, maybe, a few grade levels behind and they are tasked with doing assignments that are at grade level, and so, that in and of itself is a challenge,” Siddiqui said.

Matthew Hawkins, a sixth-grade social studies teacher and strength and conditioning coach, said he is learning to adjust to the system.

“At first, it was extremely frustrating. Like, it was a lot of changes,” said Hawkins. “I believe that the NES model is making me a better teacher. It’s adding a few more tools to my belt. We’re seeing an improvement academically and behaviorally, of course, you have a few knuckleheads that will do what they do.”

Teachers and administrators believe that public celebrations like “Viking of the Week” play a crucial role in keeping students engaged in the classroom.

“I had a student, we didn’t see eye to eye, you know. I can be pretty tough in my classroom. I didn’t give her the award then, but it was cool seeing her talk to Dean Allen. I saw them having a whole conversation about what she could do to earn it, and her behavior just completely shifted in the classroom. She’s working really, really hard, and this was about three weeks ago. Earning that award gave her that focal point, that focus that I can do it. I’ve seen about three or four weeks of this student completely change,” said Siddiqui. “Just that one little tiny award, can give them that sense of confidence.”

Fleming Middle School welcomes donations to support programs like “Viking of the Week.” If you’d like to contribute, contact Assistant Principal Tamara Allen at 713-671-4170.

