Man shot by his girlfriend on Houston’s south side, HPD says; Search for woman underway

HOUSTON – A woman is on the run after police said she shot her boyfriend on Houston’s south side.

According to police, the shooting took place on Luca Street and Scott.

The couple allegedly got into a physical fight in the front yard of a home when the man’s mother came outside to break it up.

Investigators said that’s when his girlfriend got a firearm and began shooting in his direction. The man was reportedly trying to walk back into the house when he was shot.

At last check, the man was in surgery.

The girlfriend fled the scene and remains on the run.

