KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Timothee, the pup who is photogenic

HOUSTON – Sweet pup Timothee is hoping to be adopted soon.

He is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog, who is very well-behaved and photogenic. He is loyal, loving, and cuddling is one of his favorite past times.

Timothee would thrive more in a single dog household.

He has warm eyes and soft fur. Timothee also loves the Astros and is looking for a family who likes them too.

If you’re interested in welcoming Timothee into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

