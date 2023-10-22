Here are Astros fans’ reactions ahead of game 6 of the ALCS.

HOUSTON – H-Town how are you feeling?

The Houston Astros are hosting the Texas Rangers for game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday. Houston is one win away from heading to the World Series.

Game 5 was dramatic, but the Astros managed to come out on top. Now, fans will be at the edge of their seats for game 6, and the roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park.

Here are reactions from people ahead of the game on Sunday.

“Hopefully 🤞 Astros win it tonight ♥️♥️,” Maria H. wrote on Facebook.

“They are going to take it for the WIN for my birthday,” Judy W. said on social media.

“It’s going to be tough. They need the crowd behind them. Positive energy!!! They’re home, which has not been kind to them,” Kathy J. wrote on Facebook.

Related: Houston Astros hosting Watch Parties during ALCS: Here’s what you need to know

“Astros will win,” Mike E. wrote on Facebook.

“Let’s let it play out. Good luck stros,” Chris G. said on social media.

“I hope they play like they want to win. They will Win,” Nana B. shared on Facebook.

“I think we lose tonight but win game 7. Hopefully, I’m wrong, and we close them out tonight. #GoStros!!!” Matt D. said on Facebook.

“Get that Win Astros,” Brenda S. shared on social media.

Are you going to the game today? Let us know how you think it will turn out in the comments below.

Related: