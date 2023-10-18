Suspect arrested in fatal shooting, carjacking of man at northeast Houston gas station in July

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting and carjacking of a man outside of a gas station in northeast Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Timothy Anderson, 31, is charged with capital murder in the 487th State District Court. He is accused of killing 33-year-old Armando Rodriguez Jr. on July 27.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery call in the parking lot of a gas station located at 9278 Eastex Freeway (North U.S. Highway 59) service road about 2:20 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Rodriguez with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said a male suspect in his 30s robbed the victim, then shot him and stole his vehicle, a 2007 white Honda Accord with Texas license plates MPT-2517.

Officers said further investigation identified Anderson as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested last Thursday by the HPD Crime Reduction Unit on an unrelated charge.

Anderson reportedly spoke with homicide detectives and he was subsequently charged for his alleged role in the shooting.