Man in critical condition after shooting, possible robbery in northeast Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Shooting in northeast Houston (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Houston Thursday.

Houston police report they were called to the 9200 block of the Eastex Freeway around 2:25 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a man who had been shot during a possible robbery or carjacking. They said a white Honda Accord was stolen during the incident.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

