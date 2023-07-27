Man in critical condition after shooting, possible robbery in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Houston Thursday.

Northeast and Robbery Investigators are at a shooting scene 9200 Eastex Freeway. Adult male transported in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/ssiimbPoDq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 27, 2023

Houston police report they were called to the 9200 block of the Eastex Freeway around 2:25 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a man who had been shot during a possible robbery or carjacking. They said a white Honda Accord was stolen during the incident.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.