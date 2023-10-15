KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Eliza, the pup who is ready for Halloween

HOUSTON – Head to the Houston Humane Society and adopt Eliza.

She is a sweet 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier looking for someone to spend Halloween with.

Eliza has a heart as sweet as can be. She gets along with other pups, and she loves playing fetch.

Eliza has adorable floppy ears and loves giving kisses and hugs. She had four puppies that have already been adopted.

However, she has been at the shelter for 120 days

Her adoption fee will only be $25 on Oct. 15. The shelter says you should definitely visit Eliza in person.

If you’re interested in welcoming Eliza into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC Pet Project Follow-up: Anderson

Anderson found his forever home! (Houston Humane Society)

Anderson found his forever home! His new dad loved seeing him on KPRC 2, so he took him home. Anderson is looking forward to relaxing with his fur sibling.