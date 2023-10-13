Liberty County missing woman’s acquaintance arrested for capital murder in her disappearance

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A man was charged with capital murder on Friday in the disappearance of Sheryl Siddall from Liberty County, while the search continues for the missing woman, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ronald Lee Hassler, a convicted felon and acquaintance of Siddall, was charged with the offense. Deputies said he’s been the prime suspect in this case.

Siddall is 57 years old, and she has been missing from her Horseshoe Lake Estates home in the 500 block of County Road 2859 since Sept. 18.

She was reported missing by her niece, then deputies went to her home to carry out a welfare check. They found blood on the kitchen floor and cabinets in the home that led them to think foul play was involved.

Authorities have searched near Siddall’s home and in the lake behind her home, but she has still not been found. LCSO Capt. David Meyers said authorities do not think Siddall decided to leave of her own free will.

Her wallet, purse, identification card and vehicle remained at her house after she went missing. Her phone was also pinged on a cell phone tower near her home on Sept. 11 before it was disconnected. Officials have still not been able to find it.

Hassler was also previously arrested during the investigation.

“He was initially booked in the Liberty County Jail on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of his parole. A total of eight firearms were collected during the investigation, including some found inside a box trailer belonging to Hassler and inside his pickup truck,” LCSO said.

Hassler has not been cooperating with officials or providing them with information about the missing woman.

He is still in jail without bound and is expected to go before a magistrate this weekend.

“We still want to find Siddall, and we will not give up until we do,” LCSO Capt. David Meyers said. “We want to help bring some sort of closure to her family. They are already in talks of having a memorial service for her soon.”

LCSO thanked the following agencies for helping search for Siddall: the Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Baytown Police Department, Baytown Fire Department Dive Team, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Crosby Fire Department, Texas Search and Rescue, Texas EquuSearch, and the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office.

Related: