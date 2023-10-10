78º
Join Insider

Local News

LIVE BLOG: Watch 5 leading Houston mayoral candidates debate, discuss their platforms

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Mayoral Debate, Politics, Decision 2023, Voting
Debate stage is set for Oct. 10 Houston mayoral debate (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houstonians are preparing to decide who will be the next mayor of Houston.

KPRC 2 and partners Telemundo Houston, Que Onda Magazine and the League of Women Voters of Houston will host a mayoral debate featuring the five leading candidates Tuesday. They are:

  • Annie “Mama” Garcia
  • Lee Kaplan
  • M.J. Khan
  • Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee
  • Senator John Whitmire

Watch the debate in the livestream player below at 7 p.m.

Moderated by KTMD’s Crystal Ayala and KPRC 2′s Daniella Guzman, the qualifying candidates at this debate were determined by the number of individual campaign donors. The candidates will discuss their vision of Houston’s future specifically related to crime, city infrastructure, disaster preparation as well as equity and equality in housing and employment.

See live updates from the debate below:

MORE STORIES

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email