LIVE BLOG: Watch 5 leading Houston mayoral candidates debate, discuss their platforms

HOUSTON – Houstonians are preparing to decide who will be the next mayor of Houston.

KPRC 2 and partners Telemundo Houston, Que Onda Magazine and the League of Women Voters of Houston will host a mayoral debate featuring the five leading candidates Tuesday. They are:

Annie “Mama” Garcia

Lee Kaplan

M.J. Khan

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Senator John Whitmire

Watch the debate in the livestream player below at 7 p.m.

Moderated by KTMD’s Crystal Ayala and KPRC 2′s Daniella Guzman, the qualifying candidates at this debate were determined by the number of individual campaign donors. The candidates will discuss their vision of Houston’s future specifically related to crime, city infrastructure, disaster preparation as well as equity and equality in housing and employment.

See live updates from the debate below: