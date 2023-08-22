90º
Here are the mayoral candidates for the 2023 Houston election

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Houston City Hall (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – On Nov. 7, 2023, the city of Houston will vote a new mayor into office. The new mayor will replace Sylvester Turner who stated that he would not be running for another term.

Turner has been in office since 2016.

Altogether, there are currently 17 candidates for the office.

The following is a list of candidates vying to be the city of Houston’s 63rd mayor:

  • Gaylon S. Caldwell
  • Jack Christie
  • Robert Gallegos
  • Annie “Mama” Garcia
  • Gilbert Garcia
  • M. “Griff” Griffin
  • Naoufal Houjami
  • B. Ivy
  • Sheila Jackson Lee
  • Lee Kaplan
  • M. J. Khan
  • David C. Lowy
  • Julian Bemer Martinez
  • Chanel Mbala
  • Kathy Lee Tatum
  • Roy Vasquez
  • John Whitmire

