Debate stage is set for Oct. 10 Houston mayoral debate

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and its partners - Telemundo Houston, Que Onda Magazine and the League of Women Voters of Houston - are hosting a mayoral debate on Tuesday, October 10.

WHICH CANDIDATES WILL PARTICIPATE?

There are 18 candidates in the mayoral race.

Long before the Aug. 21 filing deadline, we decided five candidates would participate in the on-stage portion of the event.

In late August, we sent a letter to all candidates stating: “Only five of the leading candidates will be eligible to participate in the live debate broadcast. The leading candidates will be determined by polling and by the number of individual campaign donors.”

In mid-September, we sent a letter giving candidates additional information: “We will only use polls conducted after the August 21 filing deadline to ensure all candidates are part of the survey. If no polling is available leading up to the debate, the number of individual campaign donors will be the only parameter used in deciding who will participate in the live broadcast.”

That same letter in September also stated: “We will pull finance reports on October 3 to give the candidates who will be participating in our debate enough time to prepare. If you would like to be considered for this live broadcast, you would need to file your finance report by October 3. If you do not file by October 3, we will use reports filed in the previous filing period.”

On Oct. 3, we began retrieving the campaign finance reports from the city secretary’s website. After two days of counting and tabulating, we now have the names of the five candidates who had the highest number of individual campaign donors.

Lee Kaplan, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Annie “Mama” Garcia, M.J. Khan, and State Senator John Whitmire have qualified to participate in the on-stage portion of the debate on Tuesday.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE LIVE DEBATE?

You can watch the debate at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2, KPRC 2+ and Click2Houston.com, as well as Telemundo Houston’s digital and OTT platforms.

CAN YOU ATTEND THE DEBATE?

There are a limited number of tickets available. To attend, you must register through this link: https://www.cognitoforms.com/LeagueOfWomenVotersOfHouston/MayoralDebateRegistrationForm

Anyone who attends can only bring clear bags into the venue.

Everyone will need an ID to enter the venue.

WILL THE OTHER 13 CANDIDATES BE FEATURED IN ANY WAY?

All candidates were invited to do a taping at the KPRC 2 studios. Those statements from the candidates who are not on stage for the debate will be seen immediately following the event at 8 p.m. on KPRC 2, KPRC 2+, and Telemundo Houston’s digital and OTT platforms. All candidates will also be eligible to answer a post-debate questionnaire available online by the League of Women Voters of Houston.

IMPORTANT DATES

EARLY VOTING BEGINS: Oct. 23

EARLY VOTING ENDS: Nov. 3

ELECTION DAY: Nov. 7

HOW CAN YOU LEARN MORE ABOUT THE UPCOMING ELECTION?

The League of Women Voters of Houston has a one-of-a-kind nonpartisan Voters Guide, free of charge!

Click here for your copy: https://www.houstonvotersguide.org/