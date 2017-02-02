All eyes are on Houston as the Bayou City hosts the Big Game.
4 HRS
A 55-year-old man was sentenced to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after he was indicted for two counts of indecency with a child.
2 HRS
Several controversial photos of students from Cypress Ranch High School are circulating on social media.
Make-A-Wish America has a handful of wish recipients in Houston for the Super Bowl.
5 HRS
A man was arrested after he was accused of arranging to have sex with an 8-year-old girl.
Harris County Sheriff's detectives said they have no suspect, nor a motive for the Friday morning murder of a mother of four.
6 HRS
A Houston Independent School District employee has been arrested and charged with prostitution, police said.
7 HRS
A Houston woman shot and killed her husband, whose death was originally reported as a suicide, according to police.
3 HRS
A woman was hit and killed by a METRORail train Friday morning near Hermann Park in Houston.
Zac Brown Band will head to Houston this week to kick off its 2017 North American tour at this Sunday's Super Bowl pregame show.
If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.
4 Mins
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a pharmacy was…
12 Mins
The Super Bowl is bringing a whole new level of traffic to Houston.
23 Mins
Olympians are in Houston for the Super Bowl!
26 Mins
A courier was pistol-whipped in a robbery involving an armored car, FBI Houston officials said.
52 Mins
A habitual felon was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after threatening his ex-wife…
1 HR
Hundreds of volunteers at work, six homes repaired, a couple of NFL players involved and all…
NFL superstars are taking on a super cause with an artistic twist.
A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people…
Load More