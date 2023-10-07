Funeral held for beloved Houston postal worker killed in hit and run

A beloved postal worker killed in a hit and run was laid to rest Saturday.

The funeral for 29-year-old Robert Jones was held Saturday morning at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Family and friends of Jones honored him in a beautiful service as they prayed for peace and justice.

Loved ones filled the sanctuary with prayer and song.

The postal worker was killed in a hit and run last Saturday.

He was on his mail route when police say Jesus Gutierrez hit his mail truck, but didn’t stop to help. He was arrested days after the crash.

KPRC 2′s Corley Peel spoke to Jones’ father, also named Robert Jones, earlier in the week.

“Why? That’s my only question. Why? You could have stopped, you could have helped, you could have called 911. You could have done anything. I’m going to assume it was an accident. Accidents happen. you could have stayed,” said Jones.

Family and friends say Jones was the ultimate girl dad to his 4-year-old daughter Rylee. They say he went above and beyond as a postal worker, nicknamed “super postman.”

His smile is something they will never forget.

Several neighbors and witnesses rushed to help Jones after the crash last week. His family says they are forever grateful for them coming to his side.

