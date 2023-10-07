‘A beautiful person’: Vigil held for postal worker killed along his route by suspected hit and run driver

Loved ones and coworkers of a postal worker killed along his route by a suspected hit and run driver last Saturday returned to the scene Friday bearing tokens of appreciation for his legacy.

It was a time to grieve, but also a time to celebrate a life taken too soon.

For those who came to Bauman and Julia Streets for a balloon release and candlelight vigil, September 30 is a day that will live on in their minds forever.

“I seen a whole bunch of police cars, and I seen a mail truck was in the ditch and I hurried up and came down here and I seen the yellow tape and I knew immediately it was Robert,” said Klen Stewart , his coworker of four and a half years.

29-year-old Robert Denzel Jones was respected by many.

“He was such a beautiful person, and he didn’t deserve this,” said his supervisor, Adrianne Johnson.

As the tears flowed, so did the bright memories.

“When we needed extra help, we would ask him to carry extra mail and he just did it with a smile,” Johnson added.

Known by coworkers as “super postman”, and loved ones as Scoot, the husband and girl dad of a 4-year-old seems to have left a positive, lasting impression on everyone he came in contact with.

“You could always depend on him,” Johnson said.

Though he may now be physically gone from this earth, for those whose lives he touched, his legacy soars on.

We understand that Jones’ viewing and funeral will be held tomorrow at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Weaver Road beginning at 9 a.m.

