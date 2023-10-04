‘They called him Super Postman’: Family of USPS postal worker killed in hit-and-run relieved following suspect’s arrest

HOUSTON – The family of a USPS postal worker who was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash has found some relief following the suspect’s arrest.

Robert Jones Jr., 29, was more than just a postal worker. He was a husband and the ultimate “girl-dad” to his 4-year-old daughter, Rylee.

“They used to call him ‘Super Postman,’” said the worker’s father, also named Robert Jones.

Robert Jones Sr. said his son was working overtime at USPS when he was killed in the hit-and-run crash in the 8100 block of Bauman Road around 3 p.m.

“I’ve never felt defeated by anything in my life,” Jones said. “I’m actually defeated.”

The suspect, 43-year-old Jesus Gutierrez, is now charged with failing to stop and render aid involving death, which is a second-degree felony, and filing a false police report in Harris County Criminal Court.

Gutierrez was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Jesus Natividad Gutierrez, 43. (Houston Police Department)

What happened

Investigators said the driver of a white Ford Expedition was behind the USPS truck and, as the postal truck attempted to make a left turn onto Julia Street, the Expedition attempted to go around it. The Expedition reportedly struck the back left side of the postal truck, which then spun and flipped over. The 29-year-old driver of the postal truck was ejected.

READ: USPS postal worker killed in hit-and-run crash in north Houston; driver involved sought

Police said the driver of the Expedition fled the scene without providing medical assistance.

“It’s very devastating because at least you could have just stopped,” said the victim’s co-worker, Klen Stewart.

Two streets away from the scene, KPRC 2′s cameras captured police speaking with Gutierrez outside his home hours after the crash.

Detectives said he falsely filed a police report by saying his SUV was stolen after the crash happened.

Robert Jones Sr. said Gutierrez’s home is on his son’s mail route.

“How do you hurt the person that delivers your mail to you and not stop?” he said.

KPRC 2 also obtained surveillance video of the crash and the suspect driving away, but Jones’ family asked us not to air it because they said it was too traumatizing.

HPD said the video shows Gutierrez being impatient, trying to go around Jones’ mail truck as he was turning left on Julia Street. Gutierrez clipped the back of the truck, ejecting Jones, and his truck landed on top of him.

Witnesses said they rushed to help Jones, pushing the truck off him. He was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“That’s a tribute to who he was as a person because all these people were running to his aide,” Robert Jones Sr. said.

Robert Jones Sr. said he only has one question for Gutierrez: “Why? That’s my only question. Why? You could have stopped, you could have helped, you could have called 911. You could have done anything. I’m going to assume it was an accident. Accidents happen, you could have stayed.”

Jones’ family said they are grateful for the neighbors and witnesses who tried to save him on Saturday. He will be laid by family this weekend.