Suspected driver in hit-and-run crash that killed USPS postal worker in north Houston arrested, charged

HOUSTON – The driver accused of causing the crash that killed a USPS postal worker over the weekend in north Houston has been arrested, the Houston Police Department announced Wednesday.

Jesus Natividad Gutierrez, 43, has since been charged with failure to stop and render aid and filing a false police report in Harris County Criminal Court.

What happened

Officers responded to the crash in the 8100 block of Bauman Road around 3 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a white Ford Expedition was behind the USPS truck and, as the postal truck attempted to make a left turn onto Julia Street, the Expedition attempted to go around it. The Expedition reportedly struck the back left side of the postal truck, which then spun and flipped over. The 29-year-old driver of the postal truck was ejected.

Police said the driver of the Expedition fled the scene without providing medical assistance.

The postal worker, identified as Robert Jones, was transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they had the license plate of the vehicle and took statements from witnesses who knew the driver involved.

Police said officers went to the home the vehicle was registered to and the person claimed the vehicle was stolen.

Gutierrez was identified as the suspect in the crash and was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

USPS released a statement after the crash:

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered today involving an Oak Forest Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”