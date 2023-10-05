Rescue asks for community’s help after 47 dogs abandoned at San Jacinto County RV home surrounded by garbage

Forty-seven dogs have been rescued from an abandoned RV home surrounded by garbage after they were surrendered by their owner.

The Houston Humane Society went to the San Jacinto County home Tuesday to remove the dogs.

The specific location of the home was not disclosed.

The animal welfare organization said all the dogs suffered from tick and flea infestations, and some even struggled to breathe.

“Despite current capacity limitations, Houston Humane Society is committed to providing the best care for these animals with the help of our fosters who have stepped up to take in some of the animals,” HHS said in a news release.

The shelter is asking for the community’s help in fostering the animals.

“Pet fostering is critical for animal shelters as it provides the safe space needed for animals that are sick, injured, or too young for adoption,” HHS said.

Click here for more information on how you can foster a pet. If you can’t foster but still want to help, HHS said you can make a donation through its website or purchase food and supplies from its Amazon Wishlist.

Dogs abandoned at San Jacinto County RV home surrounded by garbage (Houston Humane Society)

