22 dogs rescued by Houston Humane Society after owner found dead inside home

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society rescued 22 dogs from a home in Harris County after their owner was found dead inside.

Law enforcement believes the owner may have been deceased for two weeks due to the smell of decay described as “unbearable.”

The animals, who are now in the care of the Humane Society, are being treated for several health concerns including flea infestations, old wounds, overgrown nails, and bacterial skin infections.

All 22 dogs are expected to be up for adoption once they are fully healed.