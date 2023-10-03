How to report animal neglect in Harris County

One of 22 dogs rescued after an owner was found deceased in Harris County home

Twenty-two dogs were recused by Houston Humane Society after their owner was found deceased inside a Harris County home.

Authorities found the dogs during a welfare check prompted by a neighbor’s request. Law enforcement described the unbearable stench and the home’s disrepair, and stated they believed the owner had been deceased for two weeks. Several of the animals were suffering from flea infestations, old wounds, overgrown nails and bacterial skin infections.

It is heartbreaking to witness an animal suffering from neglect. If you are concerned that an animal in your neighborhood is suffering from neglect, there are ways you can help.

Neglect, or a failure to provide basic needs for an animal, makes up the vast majority of cruelty cases that animal control officers respond to, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

Neglect often involves hoarding, lack of veterinary care, inadequate shelter, and abandonment, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

Hoarding: “Hoarding behavior often victimizes animals. Sufferers of a hoarding disorder may impose severe neglect on animals by housing far more than they are able to adequately take care of.”

Lack of veterinary care: “Untreated wounds are a red flag that demand immediate attention; emaciation, scabs and hair loss can also be a sign of untreated diseases. If you can, alert the owner to the animal’s condition and alert local authorities of suspected neglect as soon as possible.”

Inadequate shelter: “In extreme “In extreme heat or cold , temperatures can be deadly. It can seem daunting or unnecessary to report neglect for inadequate sheltering, but conditions can change quickly, causing suffering or even death of the animal. Contact a local animal control agency immediately if you see an animal in inadequate shelter and document the incident with a cell phone camera if possible.”

Abandonment: “Animals die every year when people move out of their residences and simply leave the animals behind. Sometimes an abandoned dog’s barking or cat’s howling can alert the neighbors, but it’s wise to keep an eye on a recently vacated home, especially if the former residents moved suddenly. Companion animals kept in cages or tanks are often overlooked upon a resident’s sudden passing and may suffer neglect as well. If you find or know of abandoned animals, contact your local animal control agency immediately.”

Texas law protects animals from cruelty and abuse. If you suspect an animal is being neglected, contact authorities.

Where to report: