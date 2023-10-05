How domestic violence survivors can vote without sharing home address

When you register to vote, your home address becomes public information. Don’t panic. There are ways to conceal your home address and cast your vote. | Get help today hawc.org

HOUSTON – The Houston Area Women’s Center offers guidance for domestic violence victims on how to conceal personal information when registering to vote.

When registering, home addresses become public information, according to Texas Election Code. However, the State also offers an Address Con­fi­den­tial­i­ty Program for victims of family violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, or stalking.

The program gives the applicant a P.O. box address. The Office of the Attorney General then scans and redirects the mail to the concealed home address.

“[Abusers] will weaponize anything,” Michelle Sacks, Director of Violence Prevention & Training at H.A.W.C. explained on KPRC 2+ Now at 8 a.m. “Their goal is to try and gain as much information as possible.”

Sacks explained abusers use tactics directly related to barriers victims face when trying to leave.

H.A.W.C. offers free and confidential services unique to each situation.

To learn about H.A.W.C. and its safety planning program click here.

Voter registration deadline for Houston’s mayoral election is Oct. 10.

