Biden impeachment inquiry, mental health, Harris County attorney discusses future, and more on Houston Newsmakers

IN THIS EPISODE:

Khambrel Marshall discusses President Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry.

He also talks mental health and how to take care of yourself.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee tells us more about his re-election plans.

Watch Houston Newsmakers on KPRC 2+ at 10 a.m.

Former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett on GOP impeachment efforts and support for Judge Lina Hidalgo

Former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, Energy and Transportation Fellow at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University and KPRC2 Political Analyst. (KPRC)

The impeachment attempts now under way by the GOP in the House of Representatives is reminiscent of previous impeachment efforts by both parties. Ed Emmett, the former GOP Harris County Judge and current KPRC 2 Political Analyst, is not a fan.

“Now, already the Republicans are saying, well you impeached our guy, now we’re going to impeach your guy. It’s got to stop,” he said. “There’s got to be a point where you disagree with people, but it doesn’t become a big legal issue or an impeachment issue.”

Emmet also weighs in on the expected return of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

“Mental health shouldn’t be separated. It’s a health issue,” Emmett said. “Whether it’s your kidney or your brain it’s a health issue and so the fact that we still separate it, it creates a certain stigma. The fact that she said I’m sick, and I need to go get care. That’s fine.”

Self help is possible to aid our mental health

Audrey Omenson, MA, LPC-S (KPRC)

A lot of the stress in our lives is stress we can’t do anything about except to manage it. Sometimes that means asking for professional help and as Audrey Omenson tells Khambrel Marshall, if you consider seeking help, you are not alone.

“Twenty nine percent of Americans today, at some point in their life (have) had a depression diagnosis,” she said according to a recent Gallup poll. “And that’s just diagnosis. That means someone went in, saw a professional, and they gave them a diagnosis. There’s way more people who haven’t done that, so I’d say the actual real number is higher than that.”

Omenson talks about the best ways to manage our mental health and more. For important information on what you need to do if you feel stressed and may need help, go here or here.

Harris County Attorney ready to run again!

Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney (KPRC)

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee has announced he’s running for re-election. He made that decision after an adventurous term so far.

“It’s been a much bumpier road than I ever could have imagined,” he said. “I would have never thought that we’d have a governor, attorney general and state legislature who are directing all of their attention, all of their ire at Harris County government.”

See the priorities of his office so far and why he’s running again.

For more information on this week’s Houston Newsmakers

· Ed Emmett, KPRC2 Political Analyst, Baker Institute Fellow in Energy & Transportation Policy

· Website: https://www.bakerinstitute.org/expert/edward-m-emmett

· Audrey Omenson, MA, LPC-S ,

· Website: https://www.audreyomenson.com/about

· Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney

· Website: https://cao.harriscountytx.gov/About/Christian-D-Menefee