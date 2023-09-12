National Suicide Prevention Month: Here’s where to seek treatment in the Houston area

In September, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite to promote suicide prevention awareness.

National Suicide Prevention Month aims to spread information and resources about suicide to those who may feel like they have run out of options in dealing with their mental health.

On Aug. 10, U.S. News and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that stated that suicide rates continue to rise in America.

Their website reported that 49,449 Americans lost their lives to suicide in 2022, up from 48,183 deaths in 2021.

In Houston, those in need of help can reach out to the Crisis Intervention of Houston, Inc. The organization operates free, confidential, anonymous crisis and suicide prevention counseling.

They also offer the only Survivor of Suicide Support Group serving Houston/Harris County and immediate surrounding counties.

They can be reached at (832) 416-1177.

Teens can call (832) 416-1199 or text (281) 201-4430.

How can you recognize the signs of suicide risk, and help a loved one?

Don’t be afraid to ask. Many people might be reticent to inquire whether a friend or family member is having thoughts of suicide. But research shows that asking such questions decreases, rather than increases that risk. Help keep them safe. Reducing the person’s access to lethal means can go a long way to preventing a tragedy. Stay in touch. Suicidal thoughts thrive in isolation — being there for your loved one can help protect against suicide, experts say. Encourage them to reach out for help. People in crisis who called 988 were more likely to experience a lessening of depression, and feel less helpless and more hopeful at the end of the call. Follow up. After connecting the person in crisis with the support system they need, don’t stop reaching out and checking in. Maintaining a presence in their life can reduce your loved one’s odds for suicide.

Additional help in and around the Houston area

988 suicide prevention number: There’s a new national hotline for mental health.

LGBT Switchboard Houston: 713-529-3211

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Houston: 713-970-4483

Suicide Prevention - VA Houston Health Care: 800-273-8255

Texas Youth Helpline: 855-311-1790

Harris‌ ‌County‌ ‌‌Sheriff’s‌ ‌Department‌ ‌Crisis‌: ‌‌(713)‌ ‌221-6000‌ ‌

Texana Center ‌(Fort‌ ‌Bend‌ ‌County)‌ ‌

Crisis‌ ‌Hotline‌‌ (Fort‌ ‌Bend)‌ ‌(800)‌ ‌633-5686‌‌ ‌

Montgomery‌ ‌County‌ ‌24-hr‌ ‌Crisis:‌ ‌1-800-659-6994‌ ‌

Para‌ ‌llamadas‌ ‌en‌ ‌‌Espanol‌:‌ ‌‌1-888-628-9454‌ ‌

National Helpline: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Mental Health America of Greater Houston

If you’re a veteran in the Houston area

Houston Suicide Prevention Office

Available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-794-7002

Email: HOUSPC@va.gov

Education and further resources