2 dead, 2 taken to hospital after shooting in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people died, and two were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to a residence in the 8700 block of Cypressbrook Drive regarding the shooting. Multiple people were shot possibly due to a break-up/divorce.

Update #1: two persons are confirmed deceased on-scene, two others with gunshot wounds have been transported to the hospital. Incident possibly stemmed from a break-up/divorce, but not yet confirmed. The scene is contained, no active threat to neighbors/community. #HouNews https://t.co/4komi49fla — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 1, 2023

Law enforcement initially said four people were dead.

None of the victims were identified. Authorities also said there is no threat to the community.

