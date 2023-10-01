91º
2 dead, 2 taken to hospital after shooting in NW Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people died, and two were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to a residence in the 8700 block of Cypressbrook Drive regarding the shooting. Multiple people were shot possibly due to a break-up/divorce.

Law enforcement initially said four people were dead.

None of the victims were identified. Authorities also said there is no threat to the community.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

