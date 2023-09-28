Water main breaks cause concern for neighbors in the Heights

Water Leaks are the top service request in the city, according to 311. Neighbors living the in the Heights said a busted pipe flooded their street.

HOUSTON – Water leaks are the top service request in the city, according to 311. Neighbors living in the Heights said a busted pipe flooded their street.

Water gushing into the street looks like a fountain in a pond, but it is actually a water main break on Nicholson Street.

“It was a bit of shock seeing it,” said Robert Iris.

Neighbors like Iris said they reported the leak to the city nearly two weeks ago. They also noticed low water pressure.

“There was some water bubbling up from the hole,” Iris said.

The pipe busted Wednesday afternoon near the 900 block of Nicholson Street. Water rushed into Iris’ yard, rising 6 to 8 inches, nearly reaching his door.

“It was higher than it was during Harvey. That was one of the things that was kind of noticeable,” said Iris.

Public Works responds to hundreds of water main breaks each week. In the past week, the number of water leaks has doubled from this time last year. Houston 311 reported nearly 5,700 water leaks in the past month, reaching 3,100 calls for service.

“A lot of stuff started to float away. We lost our bridge for a little while, had to go capture it. Crews managed to fix the pipe late Wednesday night,” Iris said.

Muddy yards and water standing in ditches show the aftermath that crews are working to clean up. Crews were seen placing new grass in areas that were ruined by the water main break. The city said drought conditions from the hot summer have been a main factor for the water leaks across the city.