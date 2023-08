A water main break is causing some flooding in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

HOUSTON – A water main break is releasing a significant amount of water and causing issues on southwest Houston roads on Wednesday.

The break is located in the 11300 block of Chimney Rock Road.

The water main is underground and large amounts of brown water are coming from the ground. Several of the roads in the area are covered in water, and drivers are being asked to steer clear from this street.