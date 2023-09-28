Houston Public Works continues to respond to hundreds of water main break across the city

On Thursday morning, water could be seen gushing from a pipe on Pagewood Lane near South Gessner. A man, riding his bike, took action into his own hands, by turning a valve connected to the pipe, off.

Across town, a water main, that was causing issues on Nicholson Street between 10th and 9th in the Heights, was fixed Wednesday after residents complained for over a week.

District C Council member, Abbie Kamin, answered the call from her constituents about the issue.

While she was out there she said, “I’m going to assume, just like all over the city, the extensive drought that we’re experiencing is creating water breaks everywhere. But, that it got to this level is extremely concerning.”

Kamin introduced a bill to address this, but it didn’t pass the full council. She said more needs to be done about the aging infrastructure.

“Whether they’re new pipes, old pipes, again, the drought is devastating our infrastructure right now. It’s one of the reasons I’ve been advocating at the state level for two sessions now, trying to get additional funding for infrastructure and drought resiliency,” said Kamin.

In the past four weeks, Houston 311 has reported there have been double the number of water leaks and calls for service from the same time last year.