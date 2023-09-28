Billboard campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month to launch in partnership with Rockets Forward Tari Easo

HOUSTON – The Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence organization is launching its billboard campaign on Thursday ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The billboards were donated by Clear Channel Outdoor.

According to a news release, the campaign, featuring Houston Rockets Forward Tari Eason, will be seen across Harris and Fort Bend counties on six surface street billboards and 52 freeway billboards in English and Spanish.

Eason is expected to be in attendance and will speak on the generational impact domestic violence has had on his family and the importance of awareness and prevention.