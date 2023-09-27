Muy delicioso! Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at these Houston restaurants beloved by KPRC 2′s staff

HOUSTON – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, KPRC 2 is highlighting some of our favorite restaurants to enjoy across Houston.

Here are the Hispanic-owned eateries that KPRC 2 staff members love to eat at:

Raizes

“My wife and I love to grab breakfast at Raizes in Stafford. Definitely a hole-in-the-wall kind of place, and the food is amazing! Our favorite breakfast is the Enchorizadas, imagine enchiladas but made with chorizo, a spicy sauce and topped with eggs, so good! If you go on a weekday, you’ll see a line of students from Dulles HS and Middle schools waiting for their breakfast taco orders.” - Adrian Montes, Photographer

Address: 345 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX 77477

Kolache Shoppe

“I know of a small mom-and-pop kolache shop that opened from the ground up and is doing so good. The owners, Cecy and Luis, are so sweet. Cecy is a product of Houston and a UH alum.” - Millie Quintanilla, Assignment Editor

Address: 11940 Broadway St Suite 170, Pearland, TX 77584

Tonati Mexican Grill

“Great people, excellent food and unique interior.” - Robert Arnold, Reporter

Address: 8945 S Fry Rd Suite A, Katy, TX 77494

Taqueria Del Sol

“My family and I have been going to Taqueria Del Sol since I was a kid. It was our go-to after Sunday mass at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, which is right next door. My dad took us there so often, they put his photo up on the wall and some 27 years later it’s still up there. It’s a family-owned restaurant that now spans three generations and is still going strong. My favorites include the flautas, carne asada, tostadas or burrito but there’s not a bad dish in the house.” - Bill Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Address: 8114 Park Pl Blvd, Houston, TX 77017

Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

“One restaurant Houstonians need to try is Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe. I grew up in Houston and have been going there with my family for about eight years. It’s one of our favorite places to eat. We love eating their parrillada or fajita platter. The beef and chicken fajitas have a lot of flavor, and they’re served on a steaming hot plate. Their quesadillas and enchiladas are also awesome, and the restaurant brings a taste of Mexico to H-Town. The owners were born in Mexico, and they have four different locations in the city. I always go to their West Bellfort restaurant. The waiters there are also super friendly. This spot is must-try restaurant in Houston.” - Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Address: 6579 W Bellfort Blvd, Houston, TX 77035

Tita’s Tacos

“Tita’s Tacos in Humble is MY ALL TIME FAVORITE. It’s always packed and the family that runs it is so welcoming and friendly. Most importantly, the tacos are delicious – easily among the best in Texas! There’s always at least eight options to choose from and hot tortillas. And I didn’t know I loved flan until I had their freshly baked strawberry flan cake. We used to go every weekend when we lived closer by, but now it’s something my family gets really, really excited about getting every few months.” - Ciara Shelton, Promotion Producer

Address: 320 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338

Argentina Cafe Empanada Factory

“Well if we’re talking about Hispanic Heritage and kitchens, there is not one that beats the kitchen in our home when my mamá is in town. There are many dishes that my mother can make that our family cherishes with every bite. A few of my favorites include Pastel de Choclo (a version of Shepherd’s Pie with sweet corn instead of mashed potatoes), Sopa de Lentejas (Lentil soup), Torta Milhoja (Thousand Layer Cake), Cheesecake Flan and most importanty- her signature culinary production - Empanadas. However, when mamá is not in town I hit the Empanada Factory by the Argentina Café. It’s located on the south side of the Southwest Freeway across from Lakewood Church. It’s there that I can get my empanada fix along with one or two manjar pasteles. The food and the family that owns it make it worth the stop. They are a hard-working family that embodies the spirit of the American Dream only through empanadas. It also reminds me of my mama – she dreamed of having a business like this when neighbors in Lake Jackson told her she should sell hers back in the eighties. The Empanada Factory is great and again worth the visit, but still not quite as good as what mamá pulls out of the oven.” - Mario Diaz, Reporter

Address: 3833 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027

Marini Empanadas

“Argentinean empanadas are the best!!! Owners are legendary!” - Daniella Guzman, Anchor

Address: 10001 Westheimer Rd # 2570, Houston, TX 77042

Sabor Venezolano

Address: 9296 Westheimer Rd Suite 132, Houston, TX 77063

Chamos

Address: 1109 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

El Kourmet

Address: 25757 Westheimer Pkwy #100, Katy, TX 77494

El Patio at Mason (Food truck park)

Address: 1431 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Pan Rico

Address: 7030 Addicks Clodine Rd #115, Houston, TX 77083

Paisa’s Twin

Address: 14045 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077

Risaralda Bakery

Address: 16211 Clay Rd #128, Houston, TX 77084

“I enjoy these restaurants because for someone like me who came from Venezuela when she was 3 years old, it’s important to me to keep that side of me alive. And what better way to do it than with food? I enjoy just about everything in these restaurants. It gives me the homemade feel but without the hassle of having to cook it yourself. I will go for a cheese arepa, a cachapa, a cheese or meat empanada and of course some tequeños.” - Ana Gonzalez, Producer

Tacos El Bigotes

Many Houstonians love Tacos El Bigotes. For years, the taco joint on South Gessner Road near the Southwest Freeway has gained popularity among locals for its authenticity and flavors. Click2Houston.com provided an inside look of the restaurant in 2020.

Pico’s

Pico’s provides a taste of traditional Mexican cuisine that Houstonians love. In 2022, KPRC 2 was able to highlight the restaurant and Arnaldo Richards, the owner and executive chef of the Upper Kirby location.

Do you see any of your favorites on this list? Let us know in the comments.