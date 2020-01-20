Taste of Houston: Tacos El Bigotes brings delicious flavors, Mexican authenticity to Houston’s taco scene

HOUSTON – Houstonians take tacos seriously. From chains to local joints, nearly everyone has a single spot they swear by.

For many, that spot is Tacos El Bigotes.

Though new, the taco joint on South Gessner Road near the Southwest Freeway has quickly garnered popularity among locals for its authenticity and flavors.

The owner of the restaurant, Juan Jaimes, was in the music and nightlife business for years but he felt it was time for a change, according to manager Joanna Celis. Jaimes decided to open a restaurant and share his passion for food with others, Celis said.

(Left to Right) Chef Arturo Molina, Chef Justa Alvarez, Owner Juan Jaimes and Chef Humbertina Cardenas at Tacos El Bigotes. (Tacos El Bigotes)

Mexican authenticity at its finest

Celis said the restaurant prides itself on staying true to Mexican flavors and tradition.

They say they use fresh, high-quality ingredients in everything from the tacos to the salsas and borracho beans.

“The most important factor that goes into our exquisite food is our chefs,” Celis said. “Our chefs come from different parts of Mexico and bring different styles and taste which makes our food so delicious. Each of our dishes have been through many trial and error until perfected [sic].”

The restaurant features not one, not two but eight different kinds of meat that can be served on sopes, gorditas, tortas, quesadillas, burritos and, of course, tacos. However, hands down, their two most popular picks are the fajita and the trompo.

Celis called Tacos El Bigote’s fajita meat “the absolute best” in Houston, and after you hear how it’s made, it will be hard to disagree.

Fajita tacos at Tacos El Bigotes (Tacos El Bigotes)

“We start off by marinating our beef inside skirt numerous hours before with our own house marinade,” Celis said. “Once full of flavor it is mesquite-grilled for a unique juicy taste.”

As far as the trompo goes, Celis said, “no other trompo (is) like Bigotes trompo.”

Trompo meat at Tacos El Bigotes. (Tacos El Bigotes)

“Our marinated pork is definitely a crowd favorite,” Celis said. “It is made from a unique blend of chiles and spices. Detail is key at Tacos el Bigotes. Our trompo is perfectly marinated to satisfy our customers’ taste buds."

Celis’ pro tip: "Top off your trompo with grilled pineapple for a rich taste.”

Trompo tacos at Tacos El Bigotes. (Tacos El Bigotes)

Try something new

While most people go for those favorites, if you are looking to stray from the beaten taco path, Celis recommends the Bigotes barbacoa.

Barbacoa tacos at Tacos El Bigotes (Tacos El Bigotes)

“Our barbacoa is thoroughly prepared,” Celis said. “It consists of an 8-hour-long process, where the meat is carefully seared in herbs and spices until it reaches fall-off-the-bone tenderness.”

If you just can’t decide what to get (an understandable problem), Celis said to go for the Tablitas Bigotes.

Tablita mixta at Tacos El Bigotes (Tacos El Bigotes)

The new dish features “delicious mesquite-grilled fajitas served with homemade tortillas, tasty charred salsa, rice, beans and guacamole,” Celis said.

You can get the Tablitas Mixta for a variety of meats.

What people are saying

Fans of the restaurant will vouch for Tacos El Bigotes authenticity and flavors.

One person said she had been “eyeing the place for months,” and when she finally got to go, it was worth it.

“The place was so clean and bright,” Cici T said on Yelp. “The kitchen was open to the dining area and clean. The cashier was very helpful and patient. We were skeptical of the pineapple topping on the tacos but he offered to put it on the side for us to try. Boy was he right! The pineapple added a nice flavor to our corn tortilla Pastor tacos! The meat had so much flavor. The meat was so tender. We also ordered the fajita quesadilla and the fajita Gordita. Everything was delicious. Would definitely come back here again.”

“Truly authentic Mexican taqueria with friendly, efficient service, reasonable prices and absolutely delicious, fresh food,” Carolyn C. said on Yelp. “Excellent Lengua Burrito with creamy refritos! Added their savory and spicy tomatillo salsa for an extra kick. The red salsa is also great. We will definitely be back to try other offerings. Real gem in Sharpstown.”

Crystal L. said Tacos El Bigotes has, “amazing tacos! You need to come here. The food is amazing. I’m a big fan of tacos and I explore many places all over Houston and this place by far has the most FLAVORFUL tacos ever. Must-have meal.”

Don’t forget dessert

It may be in the name, but Tacos El Bigotes does more than just tacos.

Apart from the variety of meats and foods, Celis said the restaurant also has a dessert to die for.

Mostachones at Tacos El Bigotes. (Tacos El Bigotes)

The Mostachon (or meringue cake) is topped with mango, strawberries and kiwis and is “mouthwatering deliciousness,” according to Celis.

Business information

Location:

8400 S Gessner Drive, Suite l, Houston, TX 77074

Hours:

Mon: 6 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Tue: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Wed: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Thurs: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Fri: 6 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Sat: 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.