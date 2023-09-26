Man stabs girlfriend numerous times, turns knife on himself in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas – A man stabbed his girlfriend multiple times before turning the knife on himself in La Porte Monday, police said.

The La Porte Police Department received multiple calls regarding two stabbing victims in the 300 block of West C Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man had stabbed his girlfriend numerous times before stabbing himself, inflicting wounds to his chest and neck.

The woman reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Police said she is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

La Porte Emergency Services transported the suspect to UTMB Clear Lake, where officers remained with him while La Porte PD detectives investigated the case.

Police said charges of aggravated assault were filed against the suspect.

KPRC 2 released the following features in our “Breaking Free” series for those dealing with domestic violence and abuse: