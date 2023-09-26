Houston police looking for missing woman last seen at her east Houston workplace

The Houston Police Department said it is searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen on Sept. 21 at her job in east Houston.

Authorities are looking for Deundrea Lakelsia Ford. The last place she was spotted was at a club that she worked at in the 11900 block of East Freeway. She was previously wearing a black tank top and tan pants.

Police said a family member dropped her off at her job. She later told her ride home that she was going to be picked up by someone else. Her family has not able to contact her since then.

Ford is five feet and four inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen her, please call police at 832-394-1840.