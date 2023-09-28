‘I feel like something’s wrong’: Family of missing woman last seen at her east Houston job believes she may be in danger

HOUSTON – Houston police and family members continue the search for 21-year-old Deuandrea Ford, a mother who has been missing for nearly a week.

She was last seen at Divas Bikini Bar N Grill, where she works in east Houston on Thursday, September 21. She was wearing a black tank top and tan pants. Investigators say she is 5′4″ and about 170 pounds.

“I feel like something’s wrong,” said Bridgette Carriere, Deundrea’s grandmother.

Carriere says it’s unlike her granddaughter to disappear for days and leave her four-year-old son behind.

“She’ll call every day and talk to him if she is not here,” said Carriere.

“To our knowledge, no one has spoken with her, so we all began the tedious process of trying to get in contact with her. No one has had any success. Her phone is going directly to voicemail,” said Kevin Carriere, Deundrea’s uncle.

Kevin Carriere watched a video of his niece leaving the club.

“We were able to retrieve surveillance video of her leaving in a white van with someone, an individual we don’t know,” he said.

According to Kevin, the video is considered sensitive to the investigation, and police are following leads from it to find Deundrea.

“If someone is holding her against her will, please know that law enforcement is on your trail,” he said.

The family is worried. They say they want Deundrea back with them safe.

“I have a gut feeling that something is not right,” said Kevin Carriere.

“I’m praying and hoping that they bring her home,” said Bridgette Carriere.

Houston police are asking anyone with information about Ford’s disappearance to give them a call.

RELATED: Search underway for missing woman who was last seen at her job in east Houston