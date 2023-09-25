94º
Houston nonprofit organization holds mayoral candidate forum on animal welfare

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Houston PetSet held a forum on Monday with some of the city’s mayoral candidates to discuss the welfare of animals.

This organization is a nonprofit that is hoping to tackle the stray animal crisis, and it held the event to ensure animal welfare is an issue on the mayoral candidates’ minds ahead of the election. Texas Senator John Whitmire (D-Houston), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston), Gilbert Garcia, and Council member Robert Gallegos were at the event, and KPRC 2′s Lisa Hernandez moderated the forum.

