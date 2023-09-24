96º
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lady, the pup who is part of the Beyhive

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Lady is ready to find a new family.

She stopped by KPRC 2 on Sunday in her Renaissance Tour outfit in honor of Beyoncé's concert, and she looked adorable. Lady is a 1-year-old Shepherd dog, and she knows how to sit. She is also leash trained.

She loves spending time with people and is friendly with other dogs. Lady also would love to be in a home with a lot of treats.

In honor of Beyoncé's tour, adoption fees for “bigger, thicker, and larger dogs” were waived until Sunday, and this includes Lady.

If you’re interested in welcoming Lady into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Pet Project Follow-up: Dusk

Dusk visited KPRC 2 recently, and now he has a new dog mom. (Houston Humane Society)

Dusk visited KPRC 2 recently, and now he has a new dog mom. His adopter fell in love at first sight when they saw him on TV, then she rushed to the shelter.

