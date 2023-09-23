‘Anything for Beyoncé’: Fans share their excitement for Queen Bey’s Houston concerts

HOUSTON – It’s a big weekend in Houston.

Beyoncé will hit the stage at NRG Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and tens of thousands of people are expected.

The excitement for the event has been building up for a long time. Marie Lewis, traveled from New York City to Houston to see Beyoncé.

“We bought tickets a few months ago. They were like $800, but you know we did it. Anything for Beyoncé,” she said.

As many people know, this stop here is part of her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour. Billboard has reported Beyoncé has earned more than $141 million in the first 12 Renaissance shows and has sold 553,000 tickets! For fans who are coming out this weekend, there’s a lot of prep that goes in before the show.

“We had to get our outfits together. We had to get the jewelry. Then, we had to get our hair. You know I’m wearing braids right now, but I’m probably going to throw on a wig. There’s so many different facets and levels to getting ready for Beyoncé. But, she’s worth it,” Lewis said.

Of course there are many ways to get to and from the show, including METRO’s Beyoncé themed bus. There will be 30 Beyhive Buses that will run the same route as the Red Line to help get the anticipated 50,000 people, who are attending to and from the show. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Are you going to the shows this weekend? We’d love to your most bedazzled outfits. Please share your photos with us here.

