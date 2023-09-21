86º
Join Insider

Local News

FIRST LOOK: AJ Armstrong reports to prison after being convicted of capital murder of his parents

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: AJ Armstrong, The Bench, Antonio AJ Armstrong
AJ Armstrong new mug shot (TDCJ)

Antonio “AJ” Armstrong, who was convicted of killing his parents last month, is now behind bars.

Armstrong was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 40 years.

Jail records show Armstrong will be housed at Garza West Unit in Beeville, Texas.

RELATED: The Trial of AJ Armstrong Timeline

Armstrong’s parents, Dawn and Antonio Sr., died at a hospital in July of 2016 after they were found shot inside their southwest Houston home.

The case went through three trials after he pled not guilty, with the first two being declared a mistrial. After the third trial, the jury found him guilty of capital murder.

MORE COVERAGE: The Bench - AJ Armstrong

KPRC 2′s exclusive series, “The Evidence Room: Sinner or Saint?” features our exclusive interview with the Armstrong family. You can watch the full interview here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email