The Evidence Room, Bonus Episode: Sinner or Saint?

The case captivated the community - a son found guilty of shooting and killing his parents in their own bedroom when he was just 16.

Now, KPRC 2 Investigates takes you inside the trial of Antonio ‘A.J.’ Armstrong Jr. with a special episode of our award-winning true crime docuseries ‘The Evidence Room,’ featuring our exclusive interview with the Armstrong family.

“If there was just one inkling that A.J. did this - killed my oldest son that I carried for nine months and gave birth to and destroyed our family like this,” said A.J.’s grandmother, Kay Winston, “there’s no way we would be supporting him back in him and fighting for him. Who would do that?”

Armstrong Jr., 23, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years by a jury of twelve for the murders of his mom and dad, Dawn and Antonio Sr., at the family’s southwest Houston home in 2016.

First look at Armstrong trial evidence

Now that the trial is over, the evidence is being processed. Boxes filled with everything used in all three trials against Armstrong Jr. are being catalogued.

KPRC 2 Investigates got the first up-close look inside the evidence boxes - from the Houston police department visitor sticker with the newly found DNA, to the 911 tape and Armstrong Jr.’s interview with homicide detectives, to text messages pulled off the family’s cellphones.

This bonus episode of ‘The Evidence Room’ will also take you through other evidence in the case that stayed in the boxes during the third trial.

While in ‘The Evidence Room’ we saw the burnt carpet from outside the parents bedroom. Prosecutors say AJ used the rubbing alcohol bottle featured below and filled it with gasoline to start the fire. Winston told the jury his father Antonio Sr. put the fire out before going to a bible study, and that AJ wasn’t punished for it.

