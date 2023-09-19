2 arrested after man grazed by bullet, child assaulted in ‘disturbance’ following football game in Fort Bend County

RICHMOND, Texas – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting following a youth football game in Richmond Saturday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Kalvin Alex Flowers, 36, and Brittany Quyhn Tram Flowers, 25, in connection with a shooting and assault that occurred at Harlem Road Park.

Flowers was charged with injury to a child. His bond is set at $50,000. Flowers was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond has not been set.

FBCSO was dispatched to Harlem Road Park in Richmond regarding a disturbance after a Little League football game at around 11:50 a.m.

During the disturbance, investigators said a child was assaulted and sustained injuries. An adult involved in the disturbance displayed and discharged a firearm multiple times, resulting in a man being grazed by a bullet. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies said both suspects were apprehended without incident and were booked at the Fort Bend County Jail.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact FBCSO’s non-emergency number at 281-341-4665 and choose option 1. You can also contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. Your identity will remain anonymous.

“The safety of our community remains a priority to this administration, especially when it comes to events where our children are present,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “We appreciate the assistance of the GCVOTF in capturing these suspects.”