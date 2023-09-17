Man grazed by bullet; another person assaulted in ‘disturbance’ following little league game in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A man was taken to the hospital after what the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is describing as a disturbance broke out in a crowd following a little league game in the Richmond area Saturday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:50 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the Harlem Road Park in the Richmond area regarding a disturbance in the crowd after a little league game.

During the disturbance, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was assaulted and sustained injuries. An adult involved in the disturbance displayed and fired a gun multiple times, resulting in a man being grazed by a bullet. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.