Man grazed by bullet; another person assaulted in ‘disturbance’ following little league game in Fort Bend County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A man was taken to the hospital after what the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is describing as a disturbance broke out in a crowd following a little league game in the Richmond area Saturday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:50 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the Harlem Road Park in the Richmond area regarding a disturbance in the crowd after a little league game.

During the disturbance, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was assaulted and sustained injuries. An adult involved in the disturbance displayed and fired a gun multiple times, resulting in a man being grazed by a bullet. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

