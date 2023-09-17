KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dusk, the pup who has some pep in his step

HOUSTON – Dusk is looking to be your new best friend.

This dog is a 5-year-old Schnauzer, and he is very loyal. He has a lot of energy and is well-groomed.

He likes to cuddle, and he is house trained. Dusk is also friendly with children and dogs.

He would be happy to protect your family and give you lots of love.

If you’re interested in welcoming Dusk into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Pet Project Follow-up: Meatball

Meatball found his loving family after he stopped by KPRC 2. His family is excited to play with him and give him all the treats!