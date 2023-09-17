79º
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dusk, the pup who has some pep in his step

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Dusk is looking to be your new best friend.

This dog is a 5-year-old Schnauzer, and he is very loyal. He has a lot of energy and is well-groomed.

He likes to cuddle, and he is house trained. Dusk is also friendly with children and dogs.

He would be happy to protect your family and give you lots of love.

If you’re interested in welcoming Dusk into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Pet Project Follow-up: Meatball

Meatball found his loving family after he stopped by KPRC 2. His family is excited to play with him and give him all the treats!

Meatball found his loving family after he stopped by KPRC 2. (Houston Humane Society)

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

