Impeachment trial highs and lows, program helping families, breast cancer summit, and more on Houston Newsmakers

Khambrel Marshall provides more insight on Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial.

Discover more about the United Way Navigator Program designed to help thousands of struggling families.

Experts discuss the Sister’s Network Summit that is trying to take on breast cancer disparity in the Black community.

Wice on the legal highs and lows of impeachment trial

In the wake of the acquittal of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on all impeachment charges, KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice points out the highs and possible lows for both sides. Before the verdict was announced Wice talked about the challenge of guessing the outcome.

“No politician has ever done anything, ever acted in any manner except in his or her political best interest,” Wice said. “When you view it through that lens I don’t have a really good feeling about what’s likely to happen in terms of convicting on one or more counts.” Wice also discusses how the non-testimony of Paxton’s alleged mistress can be viewed.

United Way Navigator Program provides hope for struggling families

The United Way of Greater Houston reports that there are many families in the Houston region that are struggling to make ends meet. The United Way Navigator Program is designed to help those families.

“We’ve been known as a safety net for basic needs for so long, also being a leader in times of disaster,” said Amanda McMillian, the President and CEO of the United Way of Greater Houston. “But really helping people get on a path and stay on a path to financial stability is what we’re trying to do now. The agency is trying to help through its Navigator program that pairs participating families with teams of people who help guide them toward stability.

Find out how to help or how to enroll on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

Sister’s Network Inc. to hold National Summit in Houston to fight breast cancer

Black women are diagnosed with breast cancer at a slightly lower incidence rate (3%) than white women but Black women are 42% more likely to DIE of breast cancer than white women. That statistic from The Sister’s Network Inc. is why the organization is putting a national spotlight on what they describe as a national problem.

“We’re there for the survivors, but we’re also there for Black women in general,” said Caleen Allen, Vice President of the Sister’s Network Inc. “Because we feel we have to normalize the conversation of early detection. It is not a slogan. It can truly safe our sisters lives.”

The National Summit will be October 6-8 at the Hilton Post Oak Hotel in Houston. Register here.

