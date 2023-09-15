HPD officer arrested, relieved of duty for driving while intoxicated, department says

HOUSTON – An officer with the Houston Police Department was arrested for driving while intoxicated Thursday, the department confirmed.

In a news release, the department said that HPD Senior Officer Phillip Marquez Jr., 38, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Police said he was off-duty and not in uniform at the time of his arrest.

HPD said Marquez, who was assigned to the training division, was sworn in as an officer in 2008.

The department said he has been relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division.