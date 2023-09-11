Attorney Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial enters week 2

AUSTIN, Texas – The historic impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate resumes Monday at 9 a.m. Paxton faces 16 articles of impeachment that accuse him of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation.

Paxton pleaded not guilty to all impeachment articles on the trial’s first day, which started Tuesday, Sept. 5. During the first week, whistleblowers who reported Paxton to the FBI for criminal activity, testified that he was “obsessed” with helping his friend Paul.

Both sides were each given 27 hours to present their cases and arguments and have used up about half that time, said Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is presiding over the trial.

If convicted by the Texas Senate, Paxton would be removed from office and possibly barred from holding any political office in the future.

A two-thirds majority — or at least 21 votes — is needed to convict. That means if all Democrats vote against Paxton, they still need nine Republicans to join them.

